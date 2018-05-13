Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 3:15 am

Melissa McCarthy Makes Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' as Michael Che's Stepmom - Watch!

Melissa McCarthy Makes Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' as Michael Che's Stepmom - Watch!

Melissa McCarthy stopped by Saturday Night Live to check in on her “stepson!”

The 47-year-old actress made a surprise appearance on the hit sketch show on Saturday (May 12) during the “Weekend Update” segment to play Michael Che‘s stepmom.

Melissa played the dotting mom that laughed at every single line that Michael tried to turn into a joke.

Melissa then went on to embarrass Michael by sharing stories of her stepson when he was younger.

“When Michael was little, he had very juicy little buns,” Melissa joked. “They’re still juicy, but they’re different now.”

Melissa then turned her attention to Michael‘s co-host Colin Jost: “You also, I’m sure, have juicy buns. I’ve seen you in bike shorts, and I think you look terrific.”

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
melissa mccarthy surprise michael che stepmom snl 01
melissa mccarthy surprise michael che stepmom snl 02
melissa mccarthy surprise michael che stepmom snl 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Colin Jost, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Che, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr