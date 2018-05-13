Melissa McCarthy Makes Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' as Michael Che's Stepmom - Watch!

Melissa McCarthy stopped by Saturday Night Live to check in on her “stepson!”

The 47-year-old actress made a surprise appearance on the hit sketch show on Saturday (May 12) during the “Weekend Update” segment to play Michael Che‘s stepmom.

Melissa played the dotting mom that laughed at every single line that Michael tried to turn into a joke.

Melissa then went on to embarrass Michael by sharing stories of her stepson when he was younger.

“When Michael was little, he had very juicy little buns,” Melissa joked. “They’re still juicy, but they’re different now.”

Melissa then turned her attention to Michael‘s co-host Colin Jost: “You also, I’m sure, have juicy buns. I’ve seen you in bike shorts, and I think you look terrific.”

Watch below!