Michelle Rodriguez & Adrien Brody Support Fashion For Relief 2018

Michelle Rodriguez dazzles on the red carpet at the 2018 Fashion For Relief Gala held at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

The 39-year-old actress was joined by her good friend and model Jordan Barrett, as well as Paris Hilton.

Also in attendance were Adrien Brody and his longtime love Lara Lieto, who walked the carpet separately.

This year’s theme for the gala is Race to Equality to focus on health, education, and culture. Fashion For Relief will raise money for Save The Children, as well as the Times Up movement.

FYI: Michelle is wearing J Mendel.