Naomi Campbell Hosts 13th Annual Fashion For Relief Gala

Naomi Campbell sparkles in silver and white at the 2018 Fashion For Relief Gala held at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

The legendary model was joined at the event, which she puts on every year, by Petra Nemcova and Sara Sampaio.

Also in attendance were Maria Borges, Cindy Bruna, Isabeli Fontana, Natalia Vodianova, Constance Jablonski, and Natasha Poly.

FYI: Natasha is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Sara is wearing Roberto Cavalli. Petra is wearing a Ronald van der Kemp dress, Roger Vivier heels and Chopard jewelry.