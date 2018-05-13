NBC Debuts Fall 2018-2019 Schedule & New Series Trailers!

NBC has officially debuted the new schedule for the upcoming Fall 2018-2019 season.

The new schedule was released ahead of the NBC upfront presentation on Monday (May 14) – stay tuned to Just Jared as we’ll be posting everything from the big day.

Be sure to check out which NBC shows were cancelled and which were renewed.

The network has picked up three new shows: dramas Manifest and New Amsterdam and comedy I Feel Bad.

Click through the slideshow to see the new schedule, as well as the brand new trailers for the three new shows…