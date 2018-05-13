Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 1:38 pm

NBC Debuts Fall 2018-2019 Schedule & New Series Trailers!

Next Slide »

NBC Debuts Fall 2018-2019 Schedule & New Series Trailers!

NBC has officially debuted the new schedule for the upcoming Fall 2018-2019 season.

The new schedule was released ahead of the NBC upfront presentation on Monday (May 14) – stay tuned to Just Jared as we’ll be posting everything from the big day.

Be sure to check out which NBC shows were cancelled and which were renewed.

The network has picked up three new shows: dramas Manifest and New Amsterdam and comedy I Feel Bad.

Click through the slideshow to see the new schedule, as well as the brand new trailers for the three new shows…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: NBC, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr