Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 10:55 am

NBC's Renewals & Cancellations for 2018 - Full Recap!

Next Slide »

NBC's Renewals & Cancellations for 2018 - Full Recap!

It’s that time of year when network TV stations are renewing and cancelling their television shows for the upcoming season.

NBC has so many hit shows returning, but sadly, there’s a handful that are not returning next year!

If you missed it, you can also see what shows have been renewed and cancelled on CBS, as well as what shows have been renewed and cancelled at ABC. The full 2018-2019 television season will be announced next week.

Click through the slideshow to see if your favorite shows have been renewed or cancelled this year….
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: NBC, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr
  • shoes4life

    They should cancel Will & Grace. It’s horrible now and not funny anymore. They should have left it alone.