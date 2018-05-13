Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 12:52 am

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Hold Hands Jetting Out of Sydney

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Hold Hands Jetting Out of Sydney

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are all smiles while walking through the airport on Sunday morning (May 13) in Sydney, Australia.

The actress and her singer husband, both 50, kept things cool in all black outfits as they held hands with their two daughters – Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7, (not pictured) – as they headed towards their flight out of town.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

The day before, Nicole took to Instagram to share a photo celebrating her Mother’s Day with her mom and daughters.

“What a lovely way to spend an afternoon with my mother and my daughters. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world ,” Nicole captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands jetting out of sydney 01
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands jetting out of sydney 02
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands jetting out of sydney 03
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands jetting out of sydney 04
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands jetting out of sydney 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr