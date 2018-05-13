Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Hold Hands Jetting Out of Sydney

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are all smiles while walking through the airport on Sunday morning (May 13) in Sydney, Australia.

The actress and her singer husband, both 50, kept things cool in all black outfits as they held hands with their two daughters – Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7, (not pictured) – as they headed towards their flight out of town.

The day before, Nicole took to Instagram to share a photo celebrating her Mother’s Day with her mom and daughters.

“What a lovely way to spend an afternoon with my mother and my daughters. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world ,” Nicole captioned the below photo.