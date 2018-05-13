Pete Wentz & Girlfriend Meagan Camper Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper have welcomed a second baby together!

The 38-year-old Fall Out Boy star and his longtime love revealed the happy news of the arrival of their daughter on Sunday (May 13).

And her name is…Marvel Jane Wentz!

“So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz. Feeling so grateful that she’s here… annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world ❤️🌎 happy Mother’s Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there. We ❤️ you,” Pete wrote on his Instagram, along with an adorable family photo.

Marvel is Pete‘s third child. He and Meagan welcomed son Saint in 2014. Pete also has a nine-year-old son Bronx with ex Ashlee Simpson.

Congratulations to the happy family!