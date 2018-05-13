Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive Queen Elizabeth's Official Consent to Marry!

The Queen has officially given her official consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle with the Instrument of Consent, a document recording her approval.

Prince Harry had to obtain consent from the Queen to marry under the Succession to the Crown Act.

According to Buckingham Palace, the document is “hand-written and illuminated on vellum by one of a panel of scrivener artists retained by the Crown Office.”

“The Instrument of Consent is sealed with the Great Seal of the Realm, which is attached to the foot of the document by woven cords sealed within the Great Seal itself,” the statement continued. “The Queen’s signature, ‘Elizabeth R,’ can be seen at the top right of the document, which will be presented to Prince Harry and Ms. Markle after the wedding.”

The Royal Wedding will take place on May 19.