Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Guest List Includes This Very Famous Celeb!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Guest List Includes This Very Famous Celeb!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 9:15 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive Queen Elizabeth's Official Consent to Marry!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive Queen Elizabeth's Official Consent to Marry!

The Queen has officially given her official consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle with the Instrument of Consent, a document recording her approval.

Prince Harry had to obtain consent from the Queen to marry under the Succession to the Crown Act.

According to Buckingham Palace, the document is “hand-written and illuminated on vellum by one of a panel of scrivener artists retained by the Crown Office.”

“The Instrument of Consent is sealed with the Great Seal of the Realm, which is attached to the foot of the document by woven cords sealed within the Great Seal itself,” the statement continued. “The Queen’s signature, ‘Elizabeth R,’ can be seen at the top right of the document, which will be presented to Prince Harry and Ms. Markle after the wedding.”

The Royal Wedding will take place on May 19.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry meghan markle instrument of consent 01
prince harry meghan markle instrument of consent 02
prince harry meghan markle instrument of consent 03
prince harry meghan markle instrument of consent 04
prince harry meghan markle instrument of consent 05
prince harry meghan markle instrument of consent 06
prince harry meghan markle instrument of consent 07
prince harry meghan markle instrument of consent 08
prince harry meghan markle instrument of consent 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr