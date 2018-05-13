Reese Witherspoon Launches New Show 'Meet My Mom'!

Reese Witherspoon is launching yet another new show!

The Big Little Lies actress and her media company Hello Sunshine announced a new show called Meet My Mom, which debuted on Thursday (May 10) on Facebook Watch.

The five-episode series centers around a chat between a celebrity and their mother – and Reese and her mother Betty star in the first episode! Watch their conversation below.

Pictured below: Reese Witherspoon looks pretty in a floral dress while arriving for Mother’s Day brunch at Ivy at the Shore on Sunday (May 13) in Santa Monica, Calif.