Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 2:15 pm

Ryan Reynolds Plays 'Deadpool' Video Game for the First Time (Video)

Ryan Reynolds Plays 'Deadpool' Video Game for the First Time (Video)

Ryan Reynolds arrive back in the United States after doing some Deadpool 2 press overseas!

The 41-year-old actor was seen landing at JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday (May 12).

Over the weekend, a video was released of Ryan playing Deadpool’s video game! He sat down with YouTube personality jacksepticeye to check out the game.

At one memorable part during the game, Ryan was getting instructions on how to jump and instead, starting running Deadpool into a wall.

“I don’t f—ing know how to play this!” Ryan exclaimed. Watch below.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds

