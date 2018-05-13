Top Stories
Sun, 13 May 2018 at 12:55 pm

Salma Hayek Discusses Harvey Weinstein Allegations at Cannes

Salma Hayek Discusses Harvey Weinstein Allegations at Cannes

Salma Hayek attends the Kering Women in Motion photo call during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at the Majestic Hotel on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

At the event, Salma discussed Harvey Weinstein and the accusation she made against him. She also spoke about how Weinstein tried to discredit her and Lupita Nyong’o‘s allegations.

“We are the easiest to get discredited,” Salma said. “It is a well-known fact. So he went back, attacking the two women of color, in hopes that if he could discredit us.”
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Salma Hayek Pinault

  • Danae

    Seriously. The whole fuss about the MeToo movement seems rather inappropriate in Cannes, which has recently become the mecca of yachting busines (that celebrities seem to be rather keen to enjoy).

  • GroundControl500

    I see Salma is now working on her face. So she now describes herself as a woman of color. Is that new for her or has she been doing this for a while?