Salma Hayek Discusses Harvey Weinstein Allegations at Cannes

Salma Hayek attends the Kering Women in Motion photo call during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at the Majestic Hotel on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

At the event, Salma discussed Harvey Weinstein and the accusation she made against him. She also spoke about how Weinstein tried to discredit her and Lupita Nyong’o‘s allegations.

“We are the easiest to get discredited,” Salma said. “It is a well-known fact. So he went back, attacking the two women of color, in hopes that if he could discredit us.”