Sun, 13 May 2018 at 7:00 am

Sarah Paulson Channels Marilyn Monroe for Latest Photo Shoot!

Sarah Paulson Channels Marilyn Monroe for Latest Photo Shoot!

Sarah Paulson hits the streets dressed as Marilyn Monroe on Friday night (May 11) in Las Vegas.

The 43-year-old American Horror Story star donned Marilyn‘s iconic white dress from the 1955 movie The Seven Year Itch and platinum blonde wig and white heels with a flame design while she posed on set of her latest photo shoot.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Paulson

Sarah will soon be getting ready to hit the road to promote her upcoming movie Ocean’s 8 with co-stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters on June 8.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Sarah Paulson

