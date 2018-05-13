Sarah Paulson Channels Marilyn Monroe for Latest Photo Shoot!

Sarah Paulson hits the streets dressed as Marilyn Monroe on Friday night (May 11) in Las Vegas.

The 43-year-old American Horror Story star donned Marilyn‘s iconic white dress from the 1955 movie The Seven Year Itch and platinum blonde wig and white heels with a flame design while she posed on set of her latest photo shoot.

Sarah will soon be getting ready to hit the road to promote her upcoming movie Ocean’s 8 with co-stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna.



Ocean’s 8 hits theaters on June 8.