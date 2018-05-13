Sarah Paulson Is Pretty Sure She's Friends With Rihanna - Watch!

Sarah Paulson is opening up about her friendship with Rihanna!

The Ocean’s 8 actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (May 14).

During her appearance, Sarah requested a mirror to keep an eye on her back after Ellen scared her so many times during her last appearance.

She also spoke about her 2018 Met Gala experience.

She also talked about how she embarrassed herself in front of Rihanna to the point that Sandra Bullock had to tell her to calm it down!

And then, during a game of 5 Second Rule, Ellen catches Sarah off-guard when a staff member dressed as a clown jumps out of the podium for another scare.

