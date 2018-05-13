Seann William Scott to Replace Clayne Crawford in 'Lethal Weapon'

Seann William Scott will be replacing Clayne Crawford on season three of Lethal Weapon on Fox.

With the re-casting, the show was also given a season three renewal, Deadline reports. Due to the re-cast situation, it was unclear if the show would be returning.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said. “Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

Seann will play a brand new character. Clayne was reportedly fired following “bad behavior” on set.

