Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 3:40 pm

Seann William Scott to Replace Clayne Crawford in 'Lethal Weapon'

Seann William Scott to Replace Clayne Crawford in 'Lethal Weapon'

Seann William Scott will be replacing Clayne Crawford on season three of Lethal Weapon on Fox.

With the re-casting, the show was also given a season three renewal, Deadline reports. Due to the re-cast situation, it was unclear if the show would be returning.

Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said. “Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

Seann will play a brand new character. Clayne was reportedly fired following “bad behavior” on set.

If you missed it, be sure to see which other Fox shows have been renewed and which have been cancelled.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Brian Bowen Smith; Photos: Getty, Fox
Posted to: Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon, Seann William Scott, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr