'SNL' Cast Members Are Joined by Their Moms During Cold Open - Watch!

Saturday Night Live is celebrating Mother’s Day a little early!

During the cold open on Saturday night’s (May 12) episode, the cast decided to skip their usual political skit and instead had the cast members hit the stage with their moms to wish them all a Happy Mother’s Day.

While they were on the stage, some of the moms took playful jabs at the show for constantly cracking jokes about President Trump and politics.

“I don’t understand why everyone’s focused on President Trump at all when you should be focused on Jesus,” Chris Redd‘s mother said.

“Jesus isn’t president, mom,” Chris pointed out.

“And that’s the problem!” she said.

Watch the sketch below!