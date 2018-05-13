Zoey Deutch & Sister Madelyn Star In 'The Year of Spectacular Men' Trailer

Zoey Deutch stars alongside her sister Madelyn in the trailer for their upcoming film The Year of Spectacular Men!

The real life sister duo, who also star as sisters in the film, are joined by their mom Lea Thompson, who not only co-stars as their mom, but also directed and produced it.

Madelyn not only makes her screenwriting debut, but she also scored the movie, on top of playing the lead role!

The Year of Spectacular Men, which comes out June 15th, also stars Jesse Bradford, Nicholas Braun, Brandon T. Jackson, Cameron Monaghan, Melissa Bolona and Avan Jogia.

Check out the full movie poster in the gallery and watch the trailer below!