Alden Ehrenreich & Emilia Clarke Arrive in Cannes Ahead of 'Solo' Screening

Alden Ehrenreich and Emilia Clarke have arrived in France for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

The Solo: A Star Wars Story castmates were spotted making their way through Nice airport on Monday (May 14) in Nice, France.

Alden and Emilia are set to attend a screening of Solo on Tuesday (May 15) ahead of the film’s global premiere on May 25th.

Solo is the third Star Wars flick to be presented at the famed festival following 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

