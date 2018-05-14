Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 6:25 pm

Alden Ehrenreich & Emilia Clarke Arrive in Cannes Ahead of 'Solo' Screening

Alden Ehrenreich & Emilia Clarke Arrive in Cannes Ahead of 'Solo' Screening

Alden Ehrenreich and Emilia Clarke have arrived in France for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

The Solo: A Star Wars Story castmates were spotted making their way through Nice airport on Monday (May 14) in Nice, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alden Ehrenreich

Alden and Emilia are set to attend a screening of Solo on Tuesday (May 15) ahead of the film’s global premiere on May 25th.

Solo is the third Star Wars flick to be presented at the famed festival following 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Make sure to check out the photos from the film’s Los Angeles premiere!
Just Jared on Facebook
alden emilia arrive in cannes solo premiere 01
alden emilia arrive in cannes solo premiere 02
alden emilia arrive in cannes solo premiere 03
alden emilia arrive in cannes solo premiere 04
alden emilia arrive in cannes solo premiere 05
alden emilia arrive in cannes solo premiere 06

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr