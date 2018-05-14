Bella Hadid Sparkles in Silver at 'BlacKkKlansman' Premiere in Cannes

Bella Hadid hit the red carpet in another stunning look at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

The 21-year-old model stepped out at the BlacKkKlansman premiere on Monday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Bella sparkled in a silver halter gown with a low back and some simple accessories.

She was also joined at the event by longtime friend Jordan Barrett and fellow model Sonia Ben Ammar.

The day before, Bella met model Carla Bruni and the duo happen to look a lot alike!

“Do I have a hidden daughter? ❤️ @bellahadid,” Carla captioned the photo.

A post shared by Carla Bruni (@carlabruniofficial) on May 13, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT

FYI: Bella is wearing an Elie Saab gown.