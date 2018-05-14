Benedict Cumberbatch Promotes 'Patrick Melrose' on BBC Radio 2

Benedict Cumberbatch keeps it cool while wrapping up his appearance at BBC Radio 2.

The 41-year-old Sherlock actor was spotted leaving the studio on Monday (May 14) in London, England.

He was there to discuss his new Showtime mini-series Patrick Melrose, which premiered over the weekend.

Patrick Melrose, based on the novels of the same name by Edward St Aubyn, follows Patrick Melrose’s harrowing odyssey from a deeply traumatic childhood through adult substance abuse and, ultimately, toward recovery. Melrose is an aristocratic playboy who struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by an abusive father.

ICYMI, Benedict recently vowed to only take on new projects if his female co-stars are paid equally.