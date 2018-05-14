'BlacKkKlansman' Cast Premieres Movie at Cannes - Watch the New Trailer!

Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Adam Driver, and Corey Hawkins join director Spike Lee on the red carpet at the premiere of BlacKkKlansman at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Monday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

They were joined at the event by cast members Damaris Lewis, Jasper Paakkonen, and John David Washington.

BlacKkKlansman earned a rare 10-minute standing ovation at the festival. Here’s the film’s synopsis: “It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream.”

Watch the official trailer below!

FYI: Laura is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. John is wearing Dior Homme. Corey is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.