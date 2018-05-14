Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 6:26 pm

'BlacKkKlansman' Cast Premieres Movie at Cannes - Watch the New Trailer!

'BlacKkKlansman' Cast Premieres Movie at Cannes - Watch the New Trailer!

Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Adam Driver, and Corey Hawkins join director Spike Lee on the red carpet at the premiere of BlacKkKlansman at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Monday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

They were joined at the event by cast members Damaris Lewis, Jasper Paakkonen, and John David Washington.

BlacKkKlansman earned a rare 10-minute standing ovation at the festival. Here’s the film’s synopsis: “It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream.”

Watch the official trailer below!

FYI: Laura is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. John is wearing Dior Homme. Corey is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.
Just Jared on Facebook
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 01
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 02
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 03
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 04
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 05
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 06
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 07
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 08
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 09
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 10
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 11
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 12
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 13
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 14
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 15
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 16
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 17
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 18
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 19
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 20
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 21
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 22
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 23
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 24
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 25
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 26
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 27
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 28
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 29
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 30
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 31
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 32
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 33
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 34
adam driver laura harrier blackkklansman cannes 35

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman, Corey Hawkins, Damaris Lewis, Jasper Paakkonen, John David Washington, Laura Harrier, Spike Lee, Topher Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr