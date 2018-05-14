Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds at 'Deadpool 2' Premiere!

Ryan Reynolds is joined by his wife Blake Lively on the red carpet at the Deadpool 2 premiere on Monday night (May 14) at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City.

The stars always support each other at their respective events and we love seeing them on the red carpet together!

Ryan is back as his beloved character for the sequel, which hits theaters this weekend.

Make sure to see the surprise television appearance that Ryan made in Korea the other day!

FYI: Ryan is wearing a full Brunello Cucinelli look with Christian Louboutin shoes. Blake is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

