Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 2:43 pm

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Celebrate Sixth Season Revival at NBC Upfronts 2018!

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Celebrate Sixth Season Revival at NBC Upfronts 2018!

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine hit up the 2018 NBC Upfront presentation today!

Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero and Andre Braugher were seen arriving for the NBCUniversal Upfront campaign event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was saved by NBC after being canceled earlier in the week by Fox.

Also in attendance to represent their shows were Good GirlsMae Whitman, Christina Hendricks and Retta, Will & Grace‘s Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, Trial & Error‘s Kristin Chenoweth, SNL‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost, Superstore‘s Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, The Good Place‘s Darcy Carden and AP Bio‘s Glenn Howerton.
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 01
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 02
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 03
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 04
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 05
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 06
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 07
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 08
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 09
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 10
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 11
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 12
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 13
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 14
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 15
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 16
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 17
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 18
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 19
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 20
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 21
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 22
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 23
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 24
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 25
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 26
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 27
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 28
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 29
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 30
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 31
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 32
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 33
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 34
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 35
brooklyn nine nine cast celebrate sixth season revival at nbc upfronts 2018 36

Credit: John Nacion, Nancy Rivera, Theo Wargo, Cindy Ord; Photos: Startraksphoto.com, NBC
