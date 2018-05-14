'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Celebrate Sixth Season Revival at NBC Upfronts 2018!

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine hit up the 2018 NBC Upfront presentation today!

Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero and Andre Braugher were seen arriving for the NBCUniversal Upfront campaign event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was saved by NBC after being canceled earlier in the week by Fox.

Also in attendance to represent their shows were Good Girls‘ Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks and Retta, Will & Grace‘s Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, Trial & Error‘s Kristin Chenoweth, SNL‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost, Superstore‘s Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, The Good Place‘s Darcy Carden and AP Bio‘s Glenn Howerton.