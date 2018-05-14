Carrie Underwood Returns to 'American Idol' as a Mentor, Performs 'Cry Pretty' (Video)

Carrie Underwood hits the stage for her big return to American Idol on Sunday night (May 13) in Los Angeles.

The season four winner returned to the show as a mentor to the Top 5 for season 16 and she also opened the show by performing her song “See You Again” with the contestants.

Later in the show, Carrie performed her new single “Cry Pretty.”

“These idols are BRINGING IT tonight!!! @AmericanIdol,” Carrie tweeted during the show. At the end of the night, two contestants were eliminated to leave the final three for next week’s finale.



Carrie Underwood Sings “Cry Pretty” – American Idol

Click inside for the other performance…



Carrie Underwood and the American Idol Top 5 Sing “See You Again”