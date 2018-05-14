Casts of 'The Resident,' 'The Orville,' & More Gather at Fox Upfronts 2018!

The stars of The Resident – Bruce Greenwood, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Matt Czurchry, Emily VanCamp, and Manish Dayal – gather at the Fox All-Star Party held during 2018 Upfronts Week on Monday (May 14) at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City.

There were so many stars from Fox shows in attendance at the event to promote the upcoming seasons!

The Orville‘s Seth MacFarlane, Halston Sage, Jessica Szohr, Mark Jackson, J. Lee, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, and Peter Macon were all there. Jessica is joining the show as a series regular for season two.

Also in attendance were Last Man Standing‘s Tim Allen, Gotham‘s Cory Michael Smith and Robin Lord Taylor, and The Gifted‘s Stephen Moyer, Jamie Chung, Skyler Samuels, Amy Acker, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, Emma Dumont, Sean Teale, Coby Bell, and Percy Hynes White.

Make sure to check out Fox’s fall schedule!

FYI: Shaunette is wearing a Solace London dress.