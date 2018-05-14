Top Stories
Mon, 14 May 2018 at 3:45 pm

Cate Blanchett, Michelle Rodriguez, Nicole Scherzinger & More Stun at 'Blackkklansman' Cannes Premiere!

Cate Blanchett brings color to the red carpet while attending the premiere of Blackkklansman held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Monday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

The 49-year-old actress and Jury member was joined at the event by Michelle Rodriguez, Nicole Scherzinger, Naomi Campbell, Jane Fonda, Chris Tucker, Ava DuVernay, Chang Chen and Jordan Barrett.

Also in attendance to show their support for the flick were models Alessandra Ambrosio, Petra Nemcova, Winnie Harlow, Anja Rubik and Natasha Poly.

FYI: Cate is wearing a Givenchy gown and Chopard jewelry. Michelle is wearing Avakian jewelry. Nicole is wearing an Ashi Studio gown. Jane is wearing Valentino, Chopard jewels and Sarah Flint heels. Ava is wearing a custom Greta Constantine gown. Alessandra is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown. Winnie is wearing a Ralph & Russo gown. Anja is wearing YSL. Chris is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain, Vittorio Zunino Celotto; Photos: Getty, WENN
