Channing Tatum Wishes Ex Jenna Dewan a Happy Mother's Day on Instagram

Channing Tatum is sending a sweet message to his ex Jenna Dewan.

The 38-year-old Magic Mike star uploaded a video on his Instagram Story on Sunday (May 13) wishing both Jenna and his mother a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody. Jenna, Happy Mother’s Day, baby. Momma, Happy Mother’s Day, hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys,” he said.

Channing and Jenna announced that they were splitting after almost nine years of marriage back in April.