Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Tease Each Other in Cute Twitter Exchange!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 4:28 pm

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart just made their relationship red carpet official and now they’re being too cute on Twitter!

The Riverdale co-stars and real-life couple started their back and forth banter after Cole sent out a funny Mother’s Day tweet.

“I cant wait to be a mommy someday,” Cole wrote.

Lili quipped back, “You’ve admitted defeat.”

Cole then proceeded to poke fun at the fact that he has more Twitter followers than Lili…but it didn’t seem to bother her!

Click inside to read their entire exchange…
