Dakota Johnson in 'Suspiria' - First Look Photos & Release Date Revealed!

Here’s your first look at Dakota Johnson in Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming horror flick Suspiria!

Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth and Jessica Harper also star in the film, which has been given a release date of November 2.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: As a darkness builds at the center of a world-renown dance company, its artistic director (Swinton), a young American new to the troupe (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist become entangled in a bloody, sighing nightmare.

