Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 2:23 pm

Dakota Johnson in 'Suspiria' - First Look Photos & Release Date Revealed!

Here’s your first look at Dakota Johnson in Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming horror flick Suspiria!

Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth and Jessica Harper also star in the film, which has been given a release date of November 2.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: As a darkness builds at the center of a world-renown dance company, its artistic director (Swinton), a young American new to the troupe (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist become entangled in a bloody, sighing nightmare.

Be sure to check out the movie when it’s available!
dakota johnson suspiria first look stills 01
dakota johnson suspiria first look stills 02

Credit: Courtesy Amazon Studios
