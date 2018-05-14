Top Stories
Mon, 14 May 2018 at 3:05 pm

Find Out What Celeb Showed Up On a Korean Singing Show Dressed as a Unicorn!

Find Out What Celeb Showed Up On a Korean Singing Show Dressed as a Unicorn!

A super famous celeb just made an appearance on hit Korean singing competition and he was dressed like a unicorn!

The mystery celeb took to the stage on King of Mask Singer, a show where singers compete while wearing elaborate masks in order to conceal their identity.

This prevents viewers from voting based on popularity, appearance or age. Identities of the contestants aren’t revealed until they are eliminated.

When the celeb stopped by the show, he donned a unicorn mask while performing “Tomorrow” from Annie and did a pretty good job!

Check out the entire performance below…

Click inside to find out who was behind the mask…

It was Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds!

Watch his big reveal below…
  • Angie

    That’s awesome.