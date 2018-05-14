Fox Unveils Fall 2018-2019 Schedule

Fox has just shared the new schedule for the Fall 2018-2019 season!

There are some pretty significant changes coming for the network. Breakout hit show 9-1-1 is seeing a big change as now the show will air on a completely different day.

In addition, Fox will now be airing Thursday Night Football games in a new deal with the National Football League.

Previously, Thursday Night Football was on CBS.

Click inside to see the full new schedule for Fox’s upcoming Fall season…

Fox’s Fall Schedule

MONDAY

8-9 PM — The Resident

9-10 PM — 9-1-1

TUESDAY

8-9 PM — The Gifted

9-10 PM — Lethal Weapon

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM — Empire

9-10 PM — Star

THURSDAY

7:30-8 PM ET — Thursday Night Football Pregame Show

8 PM ET — NFL Football

FRIDAY

8-8:30 PM — Last Man Standing (all-new episodes)

8:30-9 PM — The Cool Kids (New program)

9-10 PM — Hell’s Kitchen

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM — Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football

SUNDAY

7-7:30 PM — NFL On Fox

7:30-8 PM — The OT / Fox Encores

8-8:30 PM — The Simpsons

8:30-9 PM — Bob’s Burgers

9-9:30 PM — Family Guy

9:30-10 PM — REL (New Program)