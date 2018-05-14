Gillian Anderson Throws Shade at Fox for 'X-Files' Cancellation

Gillian Anderson is throwing some shade at Fox after the network said that “there are no plans to do another season [of The X-Files] at the moment.”

TVLine’s Michael Ausiello tweeted that Fox has no plans for a season 12 after Gillian‘s exit from the show.

Gillian shut down the idea that her exit is the reason for Fox’s decision to not move forward with the series. She tweeted, “Well Michael, the truth is…after exit of 77% of viewership.”

While season 10, which aired in 2016, had an average of 13.6 million viewers, season 11′s finale had only 3.4 million viewers.