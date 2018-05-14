Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 9:03 pm

Gillian Anderson Throws Shade at Fox for 'X-Files' Cancellation

Gillian Anderson Throws Shade at Fox for 'X-Files' Cancellation

Gillian Anderson is throwing some shade at Fox after the network said that “there are no plans to do another season [of The X-Files] at the moment.”

TVLine’s Michael Ausiello tweeted that Fox has no plans for a season 12 after Gillian‘s exit from the show.

Gillian shut down the idea that her exit is the reason for Fox’s decision to not move forward with the series. She tweeted, “Well Michael, the truth is…after exit of 77% of viewership.”

While season 10, which aired in 2016, had an average of 13.6 million viewers, season 11′s finale had only 3.4 million viewers.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Fox, Gillian Anderson, the x files

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr