Guillermo del Toro Set to Bring Horror Anthology Series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a new horror anthology series to Netflix!

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s series Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight will be a collection of personally curated sophisticated and horrific stories.

Guillermo will serve as executive producer on the series as well as a writer and director on select episodes.

There is currently no set episode count or premiere date.

The series will be Guillermo‘s first live-action show on the streaming service and will be Netflix’s first horror anthology series.

Guillermo‘s animated series Trollhunters is currently streaming on Netflix.