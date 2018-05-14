Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 3:38 pm

Guillermo del Toro Set to Bring Horror Anthology Series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro Set to Bring Horror Anthology Series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a new horror anthology series to Netflix!

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s series Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight will be a collection of personally curated sophisticated and horrific stories.

Guillermo will serve as executive producer on the series as well as a writer and director on select episodes.

There is currently no set episode count or premiere date.

The series will be Guillermo‘s first live-action show on the streaming service and will be Netflix’s first horror anthology series.

Guillermo‘s animated series Trollhunters is currently streaming on Netflix.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Guillermo del Toro

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr