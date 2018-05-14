Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 10:54 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Gwyneth Paltrow has kept her kids out of the spotlight for most of their lives, but we’ve been treated to rare glimpses of Apple and Moses over the years.

Apple is celebrating her 14th birthday today (May 14) and Gwyneth just shared a new photo of her daughter, who is all grown up!

“Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14,” Gwyneth captioned the pic on Instagram.

Looks like Apple got the songwriting genes from her dad Chris Martin!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Apple Martin, Celebrity Babies, Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr
  • cuzjcacjo

    she’s an ugly kid. what’s wrong with her eyes