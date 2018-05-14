Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Gwyneth Paltrow has kept her kids out of the spotlight for most of their lives, but we’ve been treated to rare glimpses of Apple and Moses over the years.

Apple is celebrating her 14th birthday today (May 14) and Gwyneth just shared a new photo of her daughter, who is all grown up!

“Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14,” Gwyneth captioned the pic on Instagram.

Looks like Apple got the songwriting genes from her dad Chris Martin!