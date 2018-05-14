Top Stories
Channing Tatum Wishes Ex Jenna Dewan a Happy Mother's Day on Instagram

'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 3:30 am

Irina Shayk Looks Stylish in NYC After Attending Cannes 2018!

Irina Shayk Looks Stylish in NYC After Attending Cannes 2018!

Irina Shayk is stateside again!

The 32-year-old Russian model was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Sunday (May 13) in New York City.

Days before, Irina got glam on the red carpet at the screening of Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite) during 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

She looked chic during a screening of Yomeddine as well.

Irina also hit the red carpet alongside her husband Bradley Cooper at the 2018 Met Gala earlier in the month, holding hands and looking like one hot couple.
Photos: BACKGRID
