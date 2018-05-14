Top Stories
Mon, 14 May 2018 at 9:40 am

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Couple Up at Old Vic Bicentenary Ball 2018!

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Couple Up at Old Vic Bicentenary Ball 2018!

Jamie Dornan is dapper in a suit as he poses alongside his wife Amelia Warner on the red carpet of The Old Vic Bicentenary Ball held at The Old Vic Theatre on Sunday (May 13) in London, England.

The 36-year-old Fifty Shades star and Amelia, 35, were joined by Luke Evans, The Player‘s Charity Wakefield and Sir Mark Rylance, as well as Damian Lewis and his wife Helen McCrory, who co-hosted the bicentenary ball.

“There is a strong social mission here at the theatre. The Old Vic, lest we forget, is proudly independent — it doesn’t get a formal government subsidy,” Damain told the audience. “It relies on the passion of its audiences and its loving and giving supporters, such as those attending this evening.”
Credit: Stuart C. Wilson; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Amelia Warner, Charity Wakefield, Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory, Jamie Dornan, Luke Evans, Mark Rylance

