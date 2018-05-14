Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Mother's Day Flowers After Church!

Top Stories
Jennifer Garner is feeling the love!

The 46-year-old actress and mother of three was spotted exiting church with her family on Mother’s Day Sunday (May 13) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Jennifer looked very happy while exiting the church service alongside her kids Violet, Samuel and Seraphina.

Earlier in the month, Jennifer co-hosted a very special Mother’s Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she premiered a music video she made about motherhood and surprised expectant guests in the audience with lots of amazing baby items.
