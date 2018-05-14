Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 7:20 pm

Jennifer Lopez Performs at NBC Upfronts with 'World of Dance' Team!

Jennifer Lopez shows off her dance moves while performing on stage at the 2018 NBC Upfronts held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday morning (May 14) in New York City.

The entertainer was joined by her World of Dance co-stars Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and Jenna Dewan for the performance. Their show is returning at the end of the month!

After the presentation, Jennifer was joined by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for lunch in the Big Apple.

