Mon, 14 May 2018 at 8:48 pm

Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins '9-1-1' Cast at Fox Upfronts 2018!

Jennifer Love Hewitt hits the red carpet with her new co-star Peter Krause at the Fox All-Star Party held during 2018 Upfronts Week on Monday (May 14) at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City.

The actress is joining the cast of the show for season two and also in attendance were Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmund Dunbar.

Jennifer will be playing the sister of Oliver‘s character Buck and she will start a new job as a 9-1-1 operator, taking over for Connie Britton‘s departed character.

Photos: Getty, Steve Smith/PictureGroup/FOX
