Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins '9-1-1' Season 2 to Replace Connie Britton

Jennifer Love Hewitt is joining the cast of the hit Fox series 9-1-1 to replace Connie Britton, who left the show at the end of season one.

The actress is set to play Maddie, the sister of Oliver Stark‘s character Evan “Buck” Buckley. She will start her life over as a 9-1-1 operator, a job held by Connie‘s character.

While Connie will not return to the show as a series regular, there is a chance that she could come back as a guest star.

Jennifer most recently appeared on television in Criminal Minds. The second season of 9-1-1 will air on Fox on Monday nights this fall.