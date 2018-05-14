Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 11:51 pm

Jesse Williams, Laura Linney, & David Harbour Honored at Webby Awards!

Jesse Williams, Laura Linney, and David Harbour show off their trophies backstage at the 2018 Webby Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

Jesse won the Webby Special Achievement Award, which was present by Swizz Beatz. Laura won Webby Best Actress which was presented to her by Liam Neeson.

David picked up Webby Best Actor and FKA twigs also received a Webby Special Achievement Award.

Adam Sandler picked up a Webby Special Achievement Award, presented to him by Steve Buscemi, and Steven Soderbergh was awarded the Webby Film & Video Person of the Year.

The March for Our Lives won the Webby Special Moment Award and young activists Cameron Kasky and Naomi Wadler accepted the award.
