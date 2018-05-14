Joe Alwyn & Elizabeth Debicki Team Up for the Trophee Chopard Ceremony in Cannes

Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki strike a pose at the Trophee Chopard Ceremony!

The 27-year-old British actor – who is also Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend – and the Australian actress, also 27, stepped out for the event held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez on Monday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

The event marked Joe‘s Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut. Joe and Elizabeth both accepted the Chopard Trophy, which highlights the up-and-coming generation of the international film industry.

“I haven’t been to Cannes before so to come here to such a prestigious festival for my first time and to receive this award is amazing and such an honor, especially seeing the list of people who have won it before, it’s amazing to be added to that–that group of names,” Joe said (via E! News). “I feel very lucky to do something that I love as a job and so to be recognized in this way at such a relatively early stage of my career is a huge vote of confidence and is very special, so thank you.”

FYI: Joe and Elizabeth are wearing Chopard accessories. Elizabeth is wearing a Miu Miu gown.

