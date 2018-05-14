Top Stories
Mon, 14 May 2018 at 1:57 pm

Josh Dallas, Jennifer Carpenter, Natalie Morales & More Rep Their Shows at NBC Upfronts 2018!

Josh Dallas, Jennifer Carpenter, Natalie Morales & More Rep Their Shows at NBC Upfronts 2018!

A whole bunch of TV stars stepped out for the 2018 NBC Upfront presentation today!

Manifest co-stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh hit the carpet together at the NBCUniversal Upfront campaign event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

Also in attendance to represent the shows were The Enemy Within‘s Morris Chestnut and Jennifer Carpenter, Abby‘s Natalie Morales and Neil Flynn, I Feel Bad‘s Sarayu Blue, New Amsterdam‘s Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery and Tyler Labine, The InBetween‘s Harriet Dyer and Paul Blackthorne, The Village‘s Warren Christie, Michaela McManus and Lorraine Tussaint, and Happy‘s Christopher Meloni and Patton Oswalt.
Credit: Theo Wargo, Cindy Ord; Photos: NBC
Posted to: 2018 Upfronts, Christopher Meloni, Freema Agyeman, Harriet Dyer, Janet Montgomery, Jennifer Carpenter, Jocko Sims, Josh Dallas, Lorraine Tussaint, Melissa Roxburgh, Morris Chestnut, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Patton Oswalt, Paul Blackthorne, Ryan Eggold, Sarayu Blue, Tyler Labine, Warren Christie

