Katharine McPhee Gets Support from Boyfriend David Foster at 'Waitress' Cast Sing Sara Bareilles Concert!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 12:03 pm

Katharine McPhee belts her heart out while hitting the stage at The Cast of Broadway’s Waitress Sing Sara Bareilles Benefit Concert held at the Green Room 42 at the Yotel Hotel on Sunday (May 13) in New York City.

The 34-year-old entertainer was joined by her Waitress co-stars Molly Jobe, Matt DeAngelis, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Keri René Fuller, Daniel Dunlow, Stephanie Torns, Law Terrell Dunford and more as they sang songs by the show’s composer, Sara Bareilles, who was also in attendance.

Katharine sang “Many the Miles” and they auctioned off an apron signed by Sara and Kat and ended up selling two for $2,000. The special benefit performance raised funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Also in attendance to show his support was Katharine‘s boyfriend David Foster, who bought one of the aprons.
Credit: Joseph Marzullo; Photos: WENN
