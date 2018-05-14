Katy Perry Rocks Long Black Hair on 'American Idol' Top 5 Episode!

Top Stories
Mon, 14 May 2018 at 12:36 am

We can barely keep up with Katy Perry‘s ever-changing locks!

After debuting wavy black hair earlier in the month on American Idol, Katy reverted to her blonde pixie cut on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala. And on Sunday night’s (May 13) episode of Idol, she’s back to black again!

The Witness pop superstar looked chic on the episode, where the Top 5 performed Carrie Underwood songs.

Sadly, two contestants were let go from the competition – and now we’re down to a Top 3!
