Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 10:24 am

Kelly Clarkson Shares The 'Meaning Of Life' In New Music Video!

Kelly Clarkson has dropped a brand new music video!

In celebration of Mother’s Day (May 13), the 36-year-old singer-songwriter dropped the official visual for her track, “Meaning of Life,” the third single release from the inaugural American Idol winner’s eighth studio album of the same name.

“Happy Mother’s day to all the moms out there! Here is our gift to you!,” Kelly tweeted.

Kelly‘s adorable children River Rose, 3, and Remington Alexander, 2, make brief appearances in the “Meaning of Life” video so make sure to keep your eyes peeled.

Watch the music video below…


Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life [Official Video]
