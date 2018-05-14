Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

The Palace has released a statement on the situation surrounding Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, skipping the Royal Wedding this Saturday (May 19).

If you missed it, Thomas suffered a heart attack, and checked himself out of the hospital with the intent of going to the wedding. However, the backlash surrounding the staged photos he took caused him to ultimately decide to skip the wedding.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation,” the statement from the Palace read (via The Guardian).