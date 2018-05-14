Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 9:02 am

Kevin McKidd Welcomes Son Aiden with Wife Arielle Goldrath!

Kevin McKidd Welcomes Son Aiden with Wife Arielle Goldrath!

Kevin McKidd and his wife, Arielle Goldrath, have welcomed their first child together – a baby boy!

The 44-year-old actor announced the news on his Instagram account.

“On this beautiful Mother’s Day evening… Welcome- little Aiden to our family and to the World! Arielle, you’re the most amazing mother and I love you both so much ! #happymothersday #forever #weeAiden #Arielle #newlife,” he posted. Check out his first photo right here!

Congrats to the happy couple, who married a couple of weeks ago back in March, on the wonderful new addition!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aiden McKidd, Arielle Goldrath, Baby, Birth, Kevin McKidd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr