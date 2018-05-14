Kevin McKidd Welcomes Son Aiden with Wife Arielle Goldrath!

Kevin McKidd and his wife, Arielle Goldrath, have welcomed their first child together – a baby boy!

The 44-year-old actor announced the news on his Instagram account.

“On this beautiful Mother’s Day evening… Welcome- little Aiden to our family and to the World! Arielle, you’re the most amazing mother and I love you both so much ! #happymothersday #forever #weeAiden #Arielle #newlife,” he posted. Check out his first photo right here!

Congrats to the happy couple, who married a couple of weeks ago back in March, on the wonderful new addition!