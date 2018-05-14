Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 10:42 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Steps Out for Breakfast at Bubby's in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio tries to keep a low profile while grabbing breakfast at Bubby’s.

The 43-year-old The Revenant actor and environmental activist was spotted chatting on his phone as he wrapped up his meal on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

He donned a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a pair of shades.

Last month, Leonardo and his rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone were seen getting cozy at Coachella.

ICYMI, scientists recently named a newly discovered water beetle after Leonardo.
  • Sunflower

    Man. I eat there sometimes. I should have gone today. 😂

  • marie

    Now we know where that plane was headed.

  • Sunflower

    It’s unlikely he ate alone. I wonder why they aren’t featuring who he was with?

  • guest smith

    Lol. He looks totally alone in the pic. Like l said maybe the girls did something for lsabella birthday. Maybe more pics come out or maybe business meeting.

  • marie

    I wouldn’t put it past him to make them wait in the restaurant and take separate cars