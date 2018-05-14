Lindsay Shookus Opens Up About Ben Affleck & Being in the Limelight

Lindsay Shookus is opening up about her life and career in a rare interview.

The 37-year-old Saturday Night Live producer revealed what it’s been like suddenly finding herself in the limelight while dating Ben Affleck.

“My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s definitely where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, I’m a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh,” Lindsay told Elle.

She later added, “I’ve gone through a lot of change recently and I’ve gone through some really hard times, but I believe in who I am more, and I wouldn’t give that up for anything.”

And at the end of the day, Lindsay says the attention is okay because, “Someone thinks about you for one minute and then says, ‘What do I want for lunch?’”

