Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 7:16 pm

Lindsay Shookus Opens Up About Ben Affleck & Being in the Limelight

Lindsay Shookus Opens Up About Ben Affleck & Being in the Limelight

Lindsay Shookus is opening up about her life and career in a rare interview.

The 37-year-old Saturday Night Live producer revealed what it’s been like suddenly finding herself in the limelight while dating Ben Affleck.

“My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s definitely where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, I’m a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh,” Lindsay told Elle.

She later added, “I’ve gone through a lot of change recently and I’ve gone through some really hard times, but I believe in who I am more, and I wouldn’t give that up for anything.”

And at the end of the day, Lindsay says the attention is okay because, “Someone thinks about you for one minute and then says, ‘What do I want for lunch?’”

For more from Lindsay, visit Elle.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
lindsay shookus opens up about dating ben affleck 01

Photos: Allie Holloway
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr