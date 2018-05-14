Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

'Lost In Space' Renewed For Season Two By Netflix

'Lost In Space' Renewed For Season Two By Netflix

Lost In Space has been renewed by Netflix!

The series, which is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series, is set to return for a second season.

The series is set 30 years in the future and follows the Robinson family as they begin their life in a colony in space.

But they soon find themselves torn off course on the way to their new home and must work together in survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears away from their destination.

Lost in Space stars Mina Sundwall, Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Toby Stephens, Kiki Sukezane, Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins and Ignacio Serricchio.

