'Lost In Space' Renewed For Season Two By Netflix

Lost In Space has been renewed by Netflix!

The series, which is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series, is set to return for a second season.

The series is set 30 years in the future and follows the Robinson family as they begin their life in a colony in space.

But they soon find themselves torn off course on the way to their new home and must work together in survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears away from their destination.

Lost in Space stars Mina Sundwall, Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Toby Stephens, Kiki Sukezane, Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins and Ignacio Serricchio.